Iran envoy says Strait of Hormuz legal regime shared with Oman, denies closure plans

“The legal regime in the Strait of Hormuz is determined by the coastal states, namely Iran and Oman,” Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Al Mayadeen, News.Az reports, citing ILNA.

He added that Iran “has never sought to close the Strait of Hormuz and has not closed it in recent days,” saying instead that Tehran aims to consolidate its legal position regarding the waterway.

Jalali said Iran had achieved military successes despite the loss of several commanders, and insisted that the country’s system remained stable and fully operational.

“They said they had destroyed Iran’s navy, but our missiles still exist despite these claims,” he said.

He also said that military confrontation is not a priority for Iran, adding that the country seeks peace in the region and globally.

Commenting on relations with Moscow, Jalali said Russia had condemned the attacks on Iran from the outset and that communication between the two countries’ presidents had been ongoing since the beginning of the conflict.

He added that the United States and Israel had carried out aggression against Iran, and that Iran was the victim of the conflict.