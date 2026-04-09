British Airways cuts Middle East flights, expands Asia and Africa routes

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British Airways is scaling back its operations in the Middle East while increasing flight capacity to Asia and Africa, as ongoing regional tensions continue to disrupt global aviation schedules and demand patterns.

The airline will reduce services to key Middle Eastern destinations, including Dubai, Doha, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh. From July 1, flights to Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv will be cut to one daily service, while Riyadh will be reduced from two daily flights to one starting mid-May, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The changes come after prolonged disruption linked to heightened geopolitical tensions, which previously forced the cancellation of tens of thousands of flights and narrowed key long-haul air corridors between Europe and Asia.

At the same time, British Airways is redirecting aircraft to faster-growing routes. The airline will add daily flights to Bengaluru and Nairobi and increase capacity on services to Delhi and Hyderabad.

The carrier said it is “keeping the situation under constant review” and working with affected passengers to provide alternative travel options.

The updated schedule will remain in place throughout the summer season, which runs until October 24, with some services gradually resuming later in the year, including a limited return of Dubai flights in mid-October.

News.Az