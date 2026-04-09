Israeli man arrested over alleged Iran spying and assassination plot

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Israeli authorities have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of spying for Iran and preparing explosives for a planned assassination of a “high-profile figure,” according to police and security officials.

In a joint statement, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet said the suspect, identified as Ami Gaidrov, was detained in March in the northern city of Haifa, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Authorities allege that Gaidrov had been in contact with an Iranian intelligence handler since August 2025 and carried out multiple tasks in exchange for payments.

Investigators said he was instructed to manufacture explosives intended for an assassination plot, though the intended target was not named in the statement.

Police also claim the suspect documented his activities through photos and videos sent to his handler as proof of completion.

The investigation reportedly expanded beyond the suspect, leading to the questioning and detention of additional Israelis who allegedly assisted in acquiring materials, concealing explosives, and conducting tests.

Officials said Gaidrov also shared sensitive information, including images of Haifa port and missile-related sites in northern Israel during the ongoing conflict period.

He is also accused of receiving more than 70,000 shekels (around $22,600) via digital payment channels.

Authorities said formal indictments are expected in the coming days as the investigation continues. Iranian officials have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Israel has reported multiple similar espionage cases in recent years, with officials saying dozens of citizens have been arrested on suspicion of working for Iranian intelligence networks.

The case comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following intensified regional conflict and military exchanges. A recent ceasefire announcement by Donald Trump has aimed to reduce hostilities, though the situation remains volatile.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns in Israel over alleged Iranian intelligence operations and recruitment efforts. It also underscores how regional conflict is increasingly extending into covert operations, cyber activity, and internal security threats.

News.Az