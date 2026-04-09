Severe winds halt 246 flights at Jeju airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strong winds and heavy rain hit the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, causing major flight disruptions and stranding more than 3,000 passengers, authorities said.

Warnings for high winds have been in effect across the island, with maximum gusts reaching 28.9 meters per second on Udo Island and 27.2 meters per second at Jeju International Airport, according to the provincial government and the Korea Meteorological Administration, News.Az reports, citing the Korea Times.

By 7 p.m., a total of 246 flights had been canceled, including 12 international routes, while 83 flights were delayed, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

Due to high wave warnings, all passenger ferries between Jeju and nearby islands have been suspended.

Facility damage and incidents of residents being isolated have also been reported across the region.

In response, the Jeju provincial government activated a Level 1 emergency response system earlier in the day.

Jeju International Airport also issued a "caution" level alert to help stranded passengers move to accommodations and has taken various other safety measures.

The weather agency warned that heavy rain of 20 to 30 millimeters per hour could continue until early Friday, urging people to exercise caution regarding facility safety and potential accidents.

News.Az