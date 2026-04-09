Samsung plans chip packaging plant in Vietnam
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South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is planning to invest in a semiconductor chip packaging facility in Vietnam, according to a person familiar with the matter, as global demand for advanced chips continues to rise.
The company is reportedly evaluating the investment, but details such as the size of the project and timeline have not yet been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
A spokesperson for Samsung Electronics was not immediately available for comment.
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The move comes as the global semiconductor industry experiences strong momentum driven by artificial intelligence (AI) demand, which has significantly increased the need for advanced chip production and packaging capabilities.
Vietnam has been emerging as an attractive destination for high-tech manufacturing investments due to its competitive labor costs, strategic location, and growing role in global supply chains.
Samsung, already one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam, continues to expand its footprint in the country as part of its broader strategy to diversify production and strengthen its global semiconductor supply chain.
By Aysel Mammadzada