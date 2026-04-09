Czech extends major nuclear plant life by 20 years

The decision means the plant is now expected to operate until 2065–2067, significantly beyond its original lifespan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEZ as, the majority state-owned energy company that operates the facility, confirmed the extension covers all four units at the Dukovany site, which first came online between 1985 and 1987. The Soviet-designed VVER reactors together provide just over 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

The move reflects a broader European trend of extending nuclear reactor lifespans as countries seek stable, low-carbon energy sources amid the gradual phase-out of coal and other fossil fuels.

The extension also comes as the Czech Republic prepares for future expansion at the same site. Two new 1,000-megawatt units are planned under a contract with South Korea’s Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), expected to be completed in the late 2030s.

Alongside Dukovany, Czech energy authorities are also reviewing the potential extension of the Temelín nuclear plant, which is operated by CEZ and consists of two large reactors.

The government is additionally exploring next-generation technologies, including small modular reactors, and CEZ has taken a minority stake in a unit of Rolls-Royce Holdings working on their development.

Nuclear and coal currently dominate the Czech Republic’s electricity mix, although coal power is expected to be phased out around 2030, with policymakers still debating how much capacity should remain for energy security.