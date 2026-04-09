Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies in Russia repatriation

Officials said on April 9 that the bodies were returned as part of ongoing exchange arrangements between the two sides. The Russian side reportedly stated that the remains belong to Ukrainian servicemen, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The identities of the deceased will now be confirmed through forensic examinations. Once identification is completed, the bodies will be handed over to families for burial.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that all necessary procedures will be carried out to establish the identity of each individual.

This is not the first such transfer in recent months. Previous exchanges took place on February 26, when Ukraine also received 1,000 bodies, and on December 19, when more than 1,000 remains were returned in a similar process.

In earlier exchanges, Russia also received the remains of its own soldiers as part of reciprocal arrangements.

The repatriation process continues amid ongoing conflict-related negotiations and humanitarian efforts to recover and identify the remains of those killed in the war.