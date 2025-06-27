22 killed, dozens injured as pre-monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others injured after heavy pre-monsoon rains wreaked havoc in parts of Pakistan, an official told Xinhua on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Earlier on Friday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued weather alerts for widespread rain and thunderstorms expected to affect major parts of the country.

The agency advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, directing local administrations to ensure preemptive measures and activate contingency plans to minimize potential damage.

