221 new cholera cases in Sudan, 43,500 in total
Patients suffering from cholera receive treatment at a rural isolation centre in Wad Al-Hilu in Kassala state in eastern Sudan, on August 17, 2024. [AFP via Getty Images]
Some 221 new cholera cases have been recorded in Sudan, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to over 43,490, including 1,187 deaths, News.az reports citing Middle East Monitor.
The infections were recorded in the states of Khartoum and Al Jazirah, Gedaref, Kassala, River Nile, Northern State, White Nile and Sennar.
The statement also noted 15 new cases of dengue fever, raising the total number of cases to 8,008, including 16 deaths.
On 12 August, Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic in the country.
Cholera, a bacterial disease, typically spreads through contaminated water, causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration. If untreated, it can be fatal within hours.
Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, with symptoms including high fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting.
The infections were recorded in the states of Khartoum and Al Jazirah, Gedaref, Kassala, River Nile, Northern State, White Nile and Sennar.
The statement also noted 15 new cases of dengue fever, raising the total number of cases to 8,008, including 16 deaths.
On 12 August, Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic in the country.
Cholera, a bacterial disease, typically spreads through contaminated water, causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration. If untreated, it can be fatal within hours.
Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, with symptoms including high fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting.