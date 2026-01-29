23 OSCE members probe Georgia’s rights issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain, Canada, Germany, and 21 other OSCE members announced on Thursday that they would begin an expert mission to assess the worsening human rights situation in Georgia.

In a joint statement, the countries said that in December 2024, 38 participating states invoked the OSCE’s Vienna Mechanism to express concern about developments in Georgia and to request further information from the authorities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“However, our concerns about the Georgian authorities’ implementation of shared human‑dimension commitments and international human rights obligations have only increased,” the statement, published on the British government's website, said.

The OSCE is an organisation of 57 participating states — including former Cold War adversaries the United States and Russia — as well as countries across Europe, Central Asia and North America.

