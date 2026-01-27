Georgia deports 87 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian authorities have deported 87 foreign nationals in recent days, including citizens of Azerbaijan, as part of ongoing migration control measures.

The deported individuals represented a wide range of countries, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Among them were citizens of Turkiye, China, India, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Israel, Lebanon, South Africa, Sudan, and Syria.

The ministry confirmed that all 87 individuals have been banned from re-entering Georgia. No further details were provided regarding the specific reasons for deportation or the duration of the entry bans.

