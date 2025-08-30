2.5 billion Gmail users warned: Google issues urgent security alert after major hack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has issued a serious warning to its 2.5 billion Gmail users worldwide, urging them to update their passwords and enable extra security features following a data breach linked to the notorious hacking group ShinyHunters.

The hacking group ShinyHunters, which is believed to be inspired by the Pokémon franchise, has been active since 2020 and is connected to major data breaches at companies including AT&T, Microsoft, Santander, and Ticketmaster, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

These hackers frequently employ phishing emails to trick users into visiting fake login pages or sharing sensitive information, such as 2SV codes.

While much of the compromised data in this incident was already public, Google warns that these methods could lead to more targeted and serious attacks.



In a June blog post, Google mentioned, "We believe threat actors using the 'ShinyHunters' brand may be preparing to escalate their extortion tactics by launching a data leak site (DLS)."

How you can protect your Gmail account from being hacked?

Update your password: Choose a strong, unique password that isn’t used for any other service. Consider using a password manager to generate and securely store complex passwords.



Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a verification code in addition to your password. Even if hackers get your password, they won’t be able to access your account without this code.



Be alert to phishing attempts: Always be suspicious of emails that ask for personal information or direct you to unfamiliar websites. Double-check email addresses and links before entering credentials.



Review account activity regularly: Check your Gmail account’s login history to spot unusual or unauthorized access. Acting quickly can prevent minor breaches from turning into full account takeovers.



These setups make sure that even if hackers get a password, they still can't log in without the extra check.

News.Az