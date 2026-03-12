Lloyds apologizes after customers briefly see others’ transactions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lloyds Banking Group said Thursday it is investigating a technical glitch that allowed some customers to see other users’ transactions on its online banking apps.

A spokesperson said, “We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning.” Lloyds confirmed that the issue has since been resolved and that it is examining what caused the problem, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident comes amid a broader pattern of digital service issues among UK banks. A cross-party Treasury Committee report found that nine major banks and building societies experienced at least 803 hours of unplanned technology outages between January 2023 and February 2025, leaving millions of customers temporarily unable to access their accounts.

Lloyds’ apology highlights the challenges faced by traditional banks as they expand their digital services, while emphasizing the need for robust security and system reliability.

News.Az