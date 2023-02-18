2,500 vehicles have driven through territory where protest was mounted since 12th December - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

2,500 vehicles have driven through the territory where the protest was mounted since 12th December until today, which demonstrates that there is no blockade, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“Since 12th December until today when our activists from civil society came to the checkpoint, there have been more than 2,500 vehicles, including tracks of Russian peacekeepers and representatives of Red Cross. Almost 100 medical patients from Karabakh were taken by Red Cross to Armenia for treatment. So, how can we call it a blockade when there is an open road?

News.Az