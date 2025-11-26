26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Murmu, Shah, Rahul Gandhi mark 17th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

India paid homage to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, marking 17 years since the deadly assault that killed 166 people and injured over 300.

President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among those who honoured the memory of victims and saluted the bravery of security forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Murmu said the nation “remembers the supreme sacrifice” of the soldiers who protected Mumbai during the 2008 attacks. She called on citizens to reaffirm their commitment to fighting terrorism and building a stronger India.

Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. “Terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race,” he said on X, adding that India’s firm stance is globally acknowledged.

Rahul Gandhi also paid homage, saying, “India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom.”

The 26/11 attacks were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who infiltrated Mumbai by sea on November 26, 2008. For nearly four days, they targeted multiple crowded locations:

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Oberoi Trident Hotel

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Nariman House

Leopold Cafe

Cama Hospital

Metro Cinema

Nine attackers were killed. The lone surviving gunman, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive, sentenced to death in 2010, and executed in 2012.

The attacks left deep scars on Mumbai, with memorials and bullet marks at several sites serving as reminders of the tragedy and the courage of officers like ASI Tukaram Omble, who died capturing Kasab alive.

News.Az