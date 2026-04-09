Pregnant woman fatally shot after honking at man in car park

Pregnant woman fatally shot after honking at man in car park

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A 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death in a car park after she honked her horn at a man.

Mum-of-one Ava Woodcock died on Tuesday after she was shot while arriving at Annie’s Restaurant in Glasgow, Kentucky, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Brandon Bond, 24, has been charged with murder, first-degree fetal homicide, and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Ava was pulling into the car park and honked her horn as Bond crossed the street, according to WBKO.

Bond then allegedly opened fire, which sent Ava’s car rolling before it crashed.

He reportedly ran away from the scene and was uncooperative with the police.

Amanda Eversole, Woodcock’s mother, uploaded a photo of Bond to her Facebook.

She wrote: ‘This piece of c**p will never see daylight again.

‘He took one of God’s precious babies away from our family, and my daughter is fighting for her life. I will never forgive you.’

A commenter added: ‘So sad, sending my deepest condolences to her and her family.’

News.Az