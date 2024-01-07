29th conference of International Association of Prosecutors to be held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year the 29th conference of the International Association of Prosecutors will be held in Baku, News.az reports.

This was stated during an operational meeting at the Prosecutor General’s Office dedicated to discussing the results of the work done in 2023 and upcoming tasks.

On September 15, 2023, the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization took place in Baku. The 29th conference of the International Association of Prosecutors is planned to be held in Baku from September 27 to October 2, 2024.

News.Az