2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the theme "Digital Transformation and Media" has commenced in Baku.

Organized by Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, the Forum will feature discussions on topics such as "Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives Towards Information Security", "Ethical Responsibility in the Digital Information Environment" and others, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The opening ceremony brought together Uzbek officials, media leaders and journalists from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

News.Az