Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan present unified bid for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The football federations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

FIFA has begun evaluating bids to host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, News.Az reports, citing AFFA.

Taking into account the active reforms in football, the developed infrastructure, and the growing international prestige of Turkic-speaking countries, the football federations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have joined forces to submit their joint bid and have expressed their full readiness to organize this prestigious competition at a high level.

Today, Azerbaijan, together with Uzbekistan, is fully prepared to host such a prestigious competition. A number of stadiums across the country meet international standards. Azerbaijan has gained substantial experience in organizing major tournaments in recent years. These include several matches of EURO-2020, particularly the UEFA Europa League final, the UEFA European Under-17 Championship, and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. FIFA and UEFA officials have highly praised the prestigious tournaments held in Baku.

It was noted that, as always, Azerbaijan stands ready to win the hearts of football fans from around the world with its hospitality, professionalism, dedication to football, and, of course, the sincere love from its football fans.

News.Az