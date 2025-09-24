3 cryptos to invest in as Bitcoin is set to reach a new peak in days

3 cryptos to invest in as Bitcoin is set to reach a new peak in days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin is hanging around $116,000 right now on September 15, 2025, and it’s looking set for a little rise, with short-term bets seeing a 3.46% jump to about $119,700 by the end of September. In the medium run, it might hit around $121,800 by year’s end.

Looking further ahead, it could reach $148,000 by 2026. With Bitcoin on the verge of new highs, it’s a smart time to check out other coins that could ride that good wave. From the options, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Arbitrum (ARB), and The Open Network (TON) appear to be solid choices for significant growth.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin with a good chance at huge wins

Little Pepe is a meme coin that’s grabbing attention quick in the crypto world. It’s currently priced at $0.0022 in its presale and has raised over $25.6 million through 13 stages, with approximately 15.7 billion tokens sold. The next stage nudges it up by $0.0001 to $0.0023—not a significant leap, but the hype and subsequent buys behind it suggest otherwise. It’s building speed, much like Avalanche (AVAX) and Filecoin (FIL) did early on, which shot up rapidly after their presales.

Little Pepe's growing community distinguishes it from other meme coins. Over 41,000 holders and 29,700 Telegram users form a close-knit support group. It also passed a Certik security examination with a 95% score, outperforming BNB Chain and Polygon (MATIC). It’s also listed on CoinMarketCap, which puts it in front of more people and attracts real investors. With a target of a $1 billion market value, Little Pepe’s poised for significant surges once it reaches exchanges, similar to how Solana experienced explosive growth.

Arbitrum (ARB): A top Ethereum booster for quicker, cheaper deals

Arbitrum remains a reliable solution for Ethereum’s growth pains, cutting fees and speeding up trades. It has a market value of $2.7 billion and daily trades of $376 million at $0.52. It's vital to Ethereum's ecosystem, enabling low-cost stablecoin transactions and daily trades.

In July 2025, Arbitrum approved $14 million for security evaluations, boosting developer trust and network strength. That same month, PayPal introduced its PYUSD stablecoin on Arbitrum, bringing real value and attracting more users. As Arbitrum keeps growing its setup and locks in its spot as a top booster, it’s in a good place to keep climbing. Some individuals believe ARB could reach $1.00 to $1.50 by the end of 2025, thanks to increased demand for Ethereum fixes and those low costs.

The Open Network (TON): A blockchain linked straight to Telegram

The Open Network (TON) is a robust cryptocurrency that’s built right into Telegram, one of the world's largest messaging apps. It allows users to send TON coins within the app and even pay for additional features with them, lending it some everyday practicality. It’s currently priced at around $3.20, with a market value of approximately $8.2 billion. The Telegram tie gives it an edge over other networks.

TON has been expanding steadily, surpassing chains like Polygon and Avalanche in daily active users, which indicates that people are actively using it. Teaming up with CertiK to verify its main components has enhanced security and alleviated investor concerns. Launching Tether’s USDT on TON back in April 2024 increased its role in stable transfers and DeFi activities. With fast trades and low fees, TON is a good fit for lively apps in Telegram, making it a clever choice. Thanks to its close link with Telegram and its forays into DeFi and gaming, some bets have TON reaching $10-$15 by the end of 2025 and possibly $20-$30 by 2026 as the ecosystem grows.

Wrapping Up: Coins to watch while Bitcoin rises

With Bitcoin ready to go higher, these three—Little Pepe, Arbitrum, and The Open Network (TON)—look set to grab some of that market buzz. Little Pepe’s early sale hype demonstrates that meme coins can still yield substantial returns. Arbitrum is a steady main Ethereum aid, primed to benefit from scaling needs. Telegram's TON is gaining popularity and may be adopted internationally. These might grow significantly if Bitcoin continues to rise due to solid fundamentals and momentum. Monitor them—they may be crypto's next big thing.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az