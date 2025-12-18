3 injured, all 7 rescued after Seoul construction collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

One worker was left in cardiac arrest and two others were injured after a steel bar collapsed at an underground construction site near Yeouido Station in western Seoul, authorities said. All seven trapped workers were successfully rescued.

The accident occurred around 1:22 p.m. at the Sinansan Line construction site, about 70 meters below ground, as concrete was being poured. A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest, while another worker of a similar age suffered a minor ankle injury, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A foreign worker in his 30s exited the site independently and was treated for minor wrist injuries. The remaining workers evacuated to a vertical shaft before being rescued by firefighters.

Police said they will investigate whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the collapse.

News.Az