Yandex metrika counter

3 injured, all 7 rescued after Seoul construction collapse

  • World
  • Share
3 injured, all 7 rescued after Seoul construction collapse
Photo: Yonhap News Agency

One worker was left in cardiac arrest and two others were injured after a steel bar collapsed at an underground construction site near Yeouido Station in western Seoul, authorities said. All seven trapped workers were successfully rescued.

The accident occurred around 1:22 p.m. at the Sinansan Line construction site, about 70 meters below ground, as concrete was being poured. A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest, while another worker of a similar age suffered a minor ankle injury, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A foreign worker in his 30s exited the site independently and was treated for minor wrist injuries. The remaining workers evacuated to a vertical shaft before being rescued by firefighters.

Police said they will investigate whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the collapse.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      