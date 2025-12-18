Yandex metrika counter

7 workers trapped after accident at Seoul's subway construction site

  • World
  • Share
7 workers trapped after accident at Seoul's subway construction site
Photo: Yonhap

A steel bar collapsed at an underpass construction site near Seoul’s Yeouido Station on Thursday, trapping seven workers, police said.

The accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. and was presumed to have occurred some 80 meters underground, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Of the seven, a man in his 50s was found in cardiac arrest and taken to a nearby hospital while receiving CPR.

Operations were under way to rescue the other six, according to police and firefighting officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      