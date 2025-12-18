7 workers trapped after accident at Seoul's subway construction site

+ ↺ − 16 px

A steel bar collapsed at an underpass construction site near Seoul’s Yeouido Station on Thursday, trapping seven workers, police said.

The accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. and was presumed to have occurred some 80 meters underground, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Of the seven, a man in his 50s was found in cardiac arrest and taken to a nearby hospital while receiving CPR.

Operations were under way to rescue the other six, according to police and firefighting officials.

