3 killed, 100 injured during independence day celebrations in Pakistan

Multiple incidents of aerial firing in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi left three people dead and over 100 others injured in the 78th Independence Day celebrations, police and hospital said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to police officers, 110 people including children were brought to three major hospitals of Karachi with bullet injuries, and at least three people among the injured were in critical condition.

Karachi police said in a statement that over 80 culprits have been arrested so far in connection with the firing incidents, and 68 illegal weapons were confiscated.

