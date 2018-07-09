Yandex metrika counter

3 magnitude quake hits Armenia

An earthquake hit Armenia, 21km westward from the town of Gavar, Gegharkunik province, Monday afternoon, July 9.

Tremor measured 2.4 magnitude at the depth of 12km to the west from Gavar, press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Emergency Situations of Armenia said.

Armenia's emergency situation ministry informed Armenian News - NEWS.am that the tremor measured magnitude 3 at the epicenter.

