3 magnitude quake hits Armenia
- 09 Jul 2018 16:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
An earthquake hit Armenia, 21km westward from the town of Gavar, Gegharkunik province, Monday afternoon, July 9.
Tremor measured 2.4 magnitude at the depth of 12km to the west from Gavar, press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Emergency Situations of Armenia said.
Armenia's emergency situation ministry informed Armenian News - NEWS.am that the tremor measured magnitude 3 at the epicenter.
News.Az