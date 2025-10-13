3 meme coins to buy as Shiba Inu (SHIB) targets $0.000081 ATH this quarter

+ ↺ − 16 px

This quarter, SHIB could be on track to test its all-time high of $0.000081 again. Several factors are fueling optimism.

This involves token burn rate, better on-chain activities, and the growth of Shibarium. If Bitcoin continues to rise, SHIB may ride the wave back to its 2021 peak. However, while SHIB aims to reclaim its old highs, there are some meme coins to buy alongside. Shiba Inu’s rally could trigger meme mania, and some meme coins could even outrun SHIB. Below are three meme coins to buy as Shiba Inu heads for $0.00081 in Q4.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The meme Layer-2 built to outpace SHIB

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes a return to its all-time high, market attention is shifting toward the next generation of meme coins that combine virality with real technological substance. At the top of that list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a project that’s quickly becoming the most talked-about launch of 2025. Currently in the final stages of its presale, LILPEPE has raised over $26.88 million and built a massive following across social media. The presale is now in stage 13. Each LILPEPE is currently worth $0.0022, but will trade at $0.003 at launch.

Little Pepe stands out because it goes beyond memes. It's a Layer 2 ecosystem specifically designed for meme coins. It's meant to fix the problems that early memetic tokens like SHIB and DOGE had.

Here’s what gives Little Pepe its edge:

It supports high-volume trading without network congestion. It is also scalable with ultra-low fees. Sniper-Bot Resistance: Ensures a fair launch and protects investors from manipulative trading activity.

Encourages liquidity and active trading by eliminating transaction taxes. Pepe’s Pump Pad (Meme Launchpad): A built-in launchpad for other meme tokens that loops volume and liquidity back into LILPEPE.

The project is also pushing hard for viral and aggressive marketing strategies. This includes a $777,000 giveaway and influencer partnerships. The new Mega giveaway is also drawing attention ahead of the listing, as the biggest buyers are receiving a collective reward of over 15 ETH.

As the meme coin narrative heats up again, analysts believe Little Pepe could follow Shiba Inu’s early trajectory, but with stronger fundamentals and better tech. If SHIB’s run ignites a meme rotation, Little Pepe is positioned to be a direct beneficiary. Its low base, utility framework, and structural runway give it a chance to outperform many pure memes.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): The brand-backed meme hybrid poised for resurgence

PENGU is currently holding above its $0.03 support zone. It’s trading at $0.0301 as of October 8. Analysts note that if PENGU can sustain this floor, the next resistance zones to watch are $0.04 to $0.05. Meanwhile, market strength is reemerging. Volumes are rising, the market cap has crossed $2 billion, and buyers are stepping in on dips. Whales are also accumulating. On-chain data shows smart money inflows and absorption in the $0.03–$0.031 range. These signs point toward a breakout narrative. If momentum holds, PENGU could target $0.05 or beyond in the coming months. Analyst Cristic is extra bullish, mapping a path to $1 by the end of December.

PENGU’s Hypothetical Path to $1|Source: CristiC on X

If SHIB’s run reignites the meme market, PENGU offers a relatively lower-volatility path. It’s combining brand awareness, collectible value, and token utility. It’s less explosive than presales, but more resilient under stress.

PEPE (PEPE): Volatility, liquidity & whale accumulation under the hood

PEPE has seen a volatile start to October. In the past day, PEPE saw a 7% fall to $0.00000931. However, its trading volumes rose to 2.29 trillion. After the pullback, the token tried support at $0.0000093. This level has held up in the past, making a key point for bulls to watch.

PEPE/USD 1D Price Chart|Source: TradingView

On the on-chain side, whale accumulation is visible. Large holders have increased their PEPE positions by 4.28% over the past month. This comes amidst exchange reserves dropping 2.15%. This suggests some confidence among heavy holders. Futures and derivatives interest is also ramping up, with open interest nearing $645 million.

While the broader memecoin sector faces headwinds, these signals indicate that PEPE remains under accumulation. It has the liquidity to amplify any renewed meme rotation, especially if SHIB kicks off a fresh wave.

Conclusion

If SHIBA INU starts to rise again to $0.000081, meme coins could go wild. In that spotlight, Pudgy Penguins anchors stability through brand and collectibles, while PEPE flexes liquidity and accumulation power.

However, Little Pepe is weaving the strongest narrative built on a mix of meme magic and infrastructure. With a strong narrative, its token launch is expected to spark a huge rally that could make it top the list of best meme coins to buy in a meme mania.

