3 Russian bases hit in Kherson in last 24 hours, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials have given further details of targets struck in Russian-occupied Kherson in the south of the country, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson civil-military administration, said the third target to be hit in the last 24 hours was in the district of Beryslav on the north bank of the river Dnieper.

"The base of the invaders was destroyed, where they also placed both equipment and ammunition depots," Khlan said.

Separately, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Operational Command South, told CNN that "at 5 a.m., our units struck a concentration of enemy, weapons and equipment, as well as an ammunition warehouse in the Raiske district [near Nova Kakhovka on the south bank of the river] and an ammunition warehouse in the Beryslav district."

CNN has independently geolocated videos of a major explosion in Raiske at dawn Monday.

Ukrainian forces have been targeting Russian ammunition sites and command posts in Kherson on an almost daily basis over the past two weeks in an effort to disrupt Russian supply lines.

