3.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, California
Photo: Shutterstock

On Wednesday night, a preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ridgecrest, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor struck at 9:28 p.m. local time, occurring at a depth of 5 miles, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The epicenter was located roughly 8 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest.

Over the last week, one more magnitude 3.3 quake was reported in the area, with the event also occurring close to Ridgecrest, one day ago.


