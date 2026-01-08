3.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, California
Photo: Shutterstock
On Wednesday night, a preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ridgecrest, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The tremor struck at 9:28 p.m. local time, occurring at a depth of 5 miles, News.Az reports, citing US media.
The epicenter was located roughly 8 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest.
Over the last week, one more magnitude 3.3 quake was reported in the area, with the event also occurring close to Ridgecrest, one day ago.