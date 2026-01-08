Yandex metrika counter

3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts western Georgia

An earthquake struck western Georgia on January 8, with tremors measuring magnitude 3.1 recorded at 11:18 local time in the village of Gomi, located 3 km from the town of Oni.

The quake epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, News.Az reports, citing Sputnik Georgia.

Georgia experiences moderate seismic activity. The country’s strongest recorded earthquake occurred in 1991 in the Racha and Imereti regions of western Georgia, measuring magnitude 7.0, with intensity reaching 9 points at the epicenter.


