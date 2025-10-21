30% of EU workers use AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine out of 10 EU workers now rely on computers, mobile devices, and office software to perform their tasks, while 30% use AI tools, especially AI chatbots powered by large language models (LLMs). Additionally, nearly 37% of employees in the EU are monitored for their working hours.

These are the results of a new survey, conducted in 2024-2025 in collaboration with the Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The survey involved 70,316 workers from all 27 EU Member States, and the findings are published in the JRC study Digital monitoring, algorithmic management and the platformisation of work in Europe.

The study focuses on the use of digital tools in the workplace, including AI, and examines the prevalence and characteristics of digital monitoring, as well as the extent and variations of algorithmic management throughout the EU.

The authors outline how digitalisation is impacting work dynamics, raising questions about privacy, autonomy, and work intensity.

Digital tools ubiquity and the rise of AI

A vast majority (90%) of EU workers now rely on digital devices to perform their jobs, reshaping the work environment across all sectors. AI usage at work is becoming increasingly common, with 30% of EU workers using it particularly in text-related tasks like writing and translation.

