Azerbaijan’s digital sovereignty: Building a secure future in the age of AI

The modern world is witnessing the fastest technological transformation in human history. The rise of artificial intelligence, big data, and global digitalization is reshaping economies, governance, and social interaction. Yet alongside this rapid progress comes a new battlefield — cyberspace — where information has become both a source of power and vulnerability. In today’s interconnected world, information security is no longer a purely technical issue; it has become a cornerstone of national sovereignty.

Azerbaijan recognizes this reality and has placed digital security at the heart of its national strategy. The “Information Security and Cybersecurity Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023–2027” defines a comprehensive roadmap for safeguarding the country’s digital ecosystem. The strategy aims to ensure the reliability, resilience, and protection of the national information space by fostering close cooperation between government institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

One of the most visible manifestations of this approach was the “CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge”, held at the Baku Congress Center. The two-day cybersecurity festival gathered experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to test the resilience of critical information systems and simulate crisis-management scenarios. The event featured ten expert presentations, five panel discussions, a major cybersecurity exhibition with over sixty companies, and professional training sessions for 360 specialists. Among its highlights was a virtual competition titled “Cyberwarfare in Smart Cities,” which simulated cyberattacks on Baku’s air, land, and water infrastructures. Twenty local and five foreign teams participated, showcasing practical skills in defending digital urban systems — a crucial exercise as artificial intelligence and machine learning increasingly become the backbone of city management worldwide.

The digitalization of key sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare, and education has brought efficiency but also introduced new vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity has therefore evolved into a vital component of Azerbaijan’s broader national security architecture. Protecting data and critical infrastructure is now as essential as defending borders.

Azerbaijan’s growing small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector, with more than 400,000 active businesses, accounting for 99.7% of all enterprises, is particularly exposed. While these companies are the engine of economic growth, limited resources often prevent them from investing adequately in cybersecurity tools and staff training. As a result, cyberattacks targeting small businesses can trigger a domino effect, jeopardizing supply chains and even critical state systems. This makes the creation of affordable and accessible cybersecurity mechanisms for SMEs a national priority.

Encouragingly, Azerbaijan’s business community is investing heavily in technology. Between 2020 and 2024, business spending on software and IT equipment grew 2.4 times, exceeding 370 million manats, while research and development expenses surpassed 18 million manats. This demonstrates both the private sector’s innovation capacity and its growing awareness of digital transformation’s importance.

Government initiatives are amplifying this momentum. The “Startup Certificate,” tax incentives, grants, and financial support mechanisms stimulate entrepreneurship and digitalization. Meanwhile, the “Baku SME House” and regional development centers regularly conduct training on cybersecurity, digital literacy, and startup management. These programs strengthen public-private cooperation and enhance resilience against emerging digital threats.

Artificial intelligence is simultaneously expanding opportunities and magnifying risks. AI-driven disinformation campaigns and sophisticated cyberattacks are growing in scope, posing new challenges for national defense. To counter this, Azerbaijani experts are focusing on maintaining cyber-sovereignty, ensuring that the country’s technological infrastructure remains secure without overreliance on foreign systems. This approach strengthens both digital independence and national security.

Another crucial pillar of Azerbaijan’s digital policy is the protection of personal and biometric data. The Constitution, along with the laws “On Personal Data” and “On Biometric Information,” establishes the legal framework for ensuring privacy, reliability, and transparency in data processing. Biometric data, based on unique physical and physiological characteristics, requires particularly strict regulation. The collection and use of such information are permitted only with a legal basis and the individual’s explicit consent. In today’s fast-changing technological environment, continuous legal updates and public awareness campaigns are essential to uphold these standards.

To meet the growing demand for secure data management, Azerbaijan has also begun constructing large-scale data centers in Absheron and Hajigabul, scheduled for commissioning in 2027 and 2030. These facilities will become the largest data-storage and processing hubs in the region, providing a reliable technical foundation for cloud services and e-government platforms.

The evolution of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem reflects a deeper understanding: digital progress is not merely an economic goal - it is a matter of national resilience and social welfare. Every investment in data protection, every training session for IT specialists, and every new server built on Azerbaijani soil contributes to the nation’s sovereignty in the digital realm.

In the age of artificial intelligence, true strength lies not only in collecting information but in managing it securely and responsibly. Azerbaijan’s mission is clear - to foster innovation while safeguarding its digital independence, ensuring that technological progress goes hand in hand with security, trust, and human dignity. The country’s commitment to building a safe and intelligent digital future stands as a model for emerging economies navigating the same technological crossroads.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

