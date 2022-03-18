30 years of Azerbaijan’s UN membership to be celebrated in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s admission to the United Nations will be celebrated in the country’s Shusha city, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We are flying to Fuzuli airport with the plane entitled Khankandi to visit Shusha with the UN family accredited in Azerbaijan. The 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's admission to the UN will be celebrated in Shusha with UN institutions. The flag of UN will be waved in liberated Shusha,” Hajiyev tweeted.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the admission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations. Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan has proved itself as a responsible member of the organization.

With the overwhelming support of the UN membership, Azerbaijan in 2011 was elected to serve as a non-permanent member in the Security Council for the period 2012-2013.

Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in the UN-mandated peacekeeping activities in various parts of the world, in the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, in the activities on protection and promotion of human rights, and cooperation in combatting traditional and emerging threats to global security.

News.Az