Radhakrishnan and Dissanayake meet to bolster India-Sri Lanka ties - VIDEO

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The Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, arrived in Colombo on April 19, 2026, for a historic two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

This marks the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian Vice President to the island nation, signaling a significant deepening of the diplomatic relationship between the two South Asian neighbors under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

Upon his arrival, Radhakrishnan held high-level discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat. The meeting focused on a wide range of collaborative initiatives, most notably the progress of the Indian housing project, which has already provided thousands of homes for the Indian-origin Tamil community.

The leaders also reviewed the implementation of the $450 million aid package provided by India following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, emphasizing reconstruction and rehabilitation in the hardest-hit regions.

A critical point of the dialogue involved the long-standing and sensitive issue of fishermen. Both leaders agreed on the need to address these concerns through a humanitarian lens, ensuring that the livelihoods of fishing communities on both sides of the Palk Strait are protected while minimizing arrests for unintentional trespassing into territorial waters.

Beyond his meeting with the President, the Vice President's itinerary includes talks with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and engagements with representatives of the Tamil political groups from the northern and eastern regions. He is also scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya to directly interact with the local community and oversee the handover of houses built under the third phase of the Indian housing project.

This visit serves to reinforce the millennia-old civilizational and cultural bonds between India and Sri Lanka. With several memoranda of understanding expected to be exchanged, the mission underscores a mutual commitment to regional stability, economic cooperation, and enhanced people-to-people linkages.

News.Az