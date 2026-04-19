Israel establishes "yellow line" buffer zone in southern Lebanon

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The Israeli military has officially declared the establishment of a "yellow line" buffer zone in southern Lebanon, a move that significantly alters the security landscape of the region.

This new perimeter, which extends approximately five to ten kilometers into lebanese territory from the Blue line border, is intended to prevent the return of Hezbollah militants to the immediate vicinity of northern israeli communities, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Safak.

According to military officials, the yellow line marks a "closed military zone" where the Israel defense forces (Idf) will maintain active control and oversight. The zone is designed to act as a physical and tactical barrier, ensuring that the infrastructure previously used by Hezbollah to launch cross-border attacks is not rebuilt. This decision follows weeks of intensive ground operations in southern Lebanon aimed at dismantling tunnels, weapon caches, and observation posts belonging to the militant group.

The declaration has sparked immediate concerns regarding the displaced civilian population of southern Lebanon. While the Israeli military has stated that the measure is temporary and focused strictly on security, it remains unclear when residents of the villages within this new buffer zone will be permitted to return to their homes. Lebanese authorities have criticized the move, viewing it as an infringement on national sovereignty and a de facto occupation of southern territory.

International mediators, who have been working toward a sustainable ceasefire, expressed worry that the creation of the yellow line could complicate diplomatic efforts. The move appears to be a unilateral step by Israel to create a "new reality" on its northern border, emphasizing that it will not rely solely on international guarantees or Unifil presence to ensure the safety of its citizens in the north.

As the situation evolves, the Idf continues to fortify positions within this zone, conducting regular patrols to monitor for any signs of militant infiltration. The establishment of the yellow line underscores the depth of the security crisis and suggests that the return to pre-conflict stability in the border regions remains a distant prospect.

News.Az