US House approves massive $61 billion aid package for Ukraine

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In a pivotal moment for international security, the US House of Representatives passed a long-awaited $61 billion military aid bill for Ukraine on Saturday.

The bipartisan vote marks the end of a months-long political deadlock in Washington that had left Ukrainian forces facing critical shortages of ammunition and air defense capabilities on the front lines, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.com.

The legislation passed with a significant majority of 311 to 112, receiving support from the entirety of the Democratic caucus and a substantial portion of Republicans. The package includes approximately $23 billion to replenish US weapons stocks, $14 billion for the Ukraine security assistance initiative, and several billion more for regional military operations and economic assistance. Notably, the bill also mandates the provision of long-range Atacms missiles, which Kyiv has long requested to strike deep behind enemy lines.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his profound gratitude immediately following the vote, stating that the aid would save thousands of lives and prevent the war from expanding. He emphasized that the "strong US leadership" shown by the House is vital for maintaining a rules-based international order. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden urged the Senate to move quickly to his desk so that the flow of hardware—including artillery shells and interceptor missiles—can resume within days.

The path to approval was fraught with internal political tension, particularly within the Republican party. Speaker Mike Johnson faced intense pressure from his right-flank members but ultimately decided to bring the measure to the floor, arguing that providing "lethal aid" was the right thing to do to stop Russian aggression. To address fiscal concerns, a portion of the economic assistance is structured as a forgivable loan.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass with broad bipartisan support as early as Tuesday. Once signed into law, the Pentagon is reportedly ready to mobilize logistics networks to deliver essential equipment to Ukraine almost immediately, providing a much-needed morale and tactical boost to a nation entering its third year of full-scale war.

News.Az