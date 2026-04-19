Lavrov signals Moscow’s readiness to resume Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has indicated that Moscow remains open to the possibility of resuming peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, should a genuine proposal for dialogue emerge.

In a recent interview, Lavrov revisited the significance of the 2022 Istanbul talks, which were widely considered the closest both parties had come to a negotiated settlement before the process collapsed, News.Az reports, citing EN.Yeni Safak.

The foreign minister emphasized that Turkey remains a credible and neutral platform for diplomacy. He noted that while the geopolitical situation has evolved significantly since the early months of the conflict, the framework previously discussed in Istanbul could serve as a reference point for future engagement. However, Lavrov was quick to point out that any return to the table would require Kiev and its western allies to recognize "new territorial realities" and provide concrete security guarantees that address Russia's primary concerns.

Despite this openness to the Istanbul venue, Lavrov expressed skepticism regarding the current willingness of the West to pursue a diplomatic solution. He accused the US and Europe of pressuring Ukraine to continue the military struggle rather than seeking a compromise. He reiterated the Kremlin's stance that the current "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is essentially an ultimatum that Moscow refuses to consider as a basis for serious negotiation.

The diplomatic overture comes at a time when the conflict has reached a grueling stalemate, with both sides suffering heavy losses. International observers suggest that Lavrov's comments are intended to signal to the global community—and particularly to Ankara—that Russia is not the party obstructing a peaceful resolution. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently offered to mediate between the two nations, and Lavrov’s remarks appear to keep that door open.

Ultimately, while the mention of Istanbul offers a glimmer of diplomatic hope, the path to a ceasefire remains fraught with obstacles. Moscow insists that its strategic objectives must be met, while Ukraine maintains that no peace can be achieved without the full restoration of its territorial integrity. For now, the prospect of a return to the Bosphorus for high-level talks remains a theoretical possibility rather than an imminent reality.

News.Az