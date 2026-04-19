Eight remain hospitalized after Holosiivskyi district shooting

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Medical authorities in Kyiv have confirmed that eight individuals remain hospitalized following a violent shooting spree in the city’s Holosiivskyi district on April 18, 2026.

According to the Kyiv city military administration (Kmva), the victims are receiving specialized care for various injuries sustained during the attack, which claimed the lives of six people, including the gunman, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

The incident began on Saturday afternoon when a 58-year-old man, later identified as a local resident born in Moscow but holding Ukrainian citizenship, opened fire on pedestrians near an apartment block. After the initial street shooting, the assailant moved into a nearby supermarket, where he took several customers and staff members hostage. The standoff lasted approximately 40 minutes before Kord special forces stormed the building, neutralizing the attacker.

Among the eight patients still in the hospital, several are reported to be in serious condition. The victims include a security guard from the supermarket and a child who was wounded during the initial street assault. Additionally, emergency services provided on-site assistance to six other people, including a four-month-old baby who suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning after the shooter set fire to his own apartment before beginning the massacre.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko have both addressed the tragedy, noting that while the shooter used a legally registered weapon, his motives remain under investigation. The Security service of Ukraine (Sbu) has officially classified the event as an act of terrorism.

The Holosiivskyi district, usually a bustling residential area, remained cordoned off for several hours as investigators processed the scene. City officials have promised full support to the families of the deceased and are closely monitoring the recovery of those still in medical facilities. This mass shooting has sent shockwaves through the capital, marking a rare and tragic instance of domestic mass violence during wartime.

News.Az