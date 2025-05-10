3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the northern border county of Yeoncheon, South Korea, on Saturday, the country's second-most powerful quake of the year, the state weather agency said.

The quake hit an area about 5 kilometers northeast of the county in Gyeonggi Province, with the epicenter estimated at a depth of 9 km, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

People in the Gyeonggi area and northern Gangwon Province may have felt minor tremors, or noticed dishes and windows shaking if they were indoors, the KMA said. No damage was reported.

The National Fire Agency said it received about a dozen reports of tremors.

It was the second-strongest earthquake to hit South Korea and its surrounding waters this year. The most powerful quake so far occurred Monday in the central coastal county of Taean in South Chungcheong Province, at a magnitude of 3.7.

News.Az