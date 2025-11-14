3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Groningen, Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Groningen region in northern Netherlands early Friday, according to the Dutch meteorology institute KNMI.

The tremor is the strongest to affect Groningen in years, a region that has experienced dozens of minor quakes annually due to decades of natural gas production, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Production at the Groningen gas field, once one of Europe’s largest, was permanently halted two years ago to reduce seismic risks.

While ending gas extraction is expected to lower the likelihood of severe earthquakes, the Dutch mining authority SodM noted that it may take decades for seismic activity in the region to fully subside.

