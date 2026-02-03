3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles area near San Ramon, California

The tremor struck at around 8:30 p.m., briefly shaking the surrounding area, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 5 miles, with its epicenter located roughly 3 miles southeast of San Ramon.

Seismic activity in the region has been elevated in recent days. Over the past week, 24 earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.5 or higher have been recorded nearby. The strongest of these was a 4.2-magnitude quake that occurred in the same area just one day earlier.