Yandex metrika counter

3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles area near San Ramon, California

  • World
  • Share
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles area near San Ramon, California
Photo: Shutterstock

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday evening near San Ramon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor struck at around 8:30 p.m., briefly shaking the surrounding area, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 5 miles, with its epicenter located roughly 3 miles southeast of San Ramon.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Seismic activity in the region has been elevated in recent days. Over the past week, 24 earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.5 or higher have been recorded nearby. The strongest of these was a 4.2-magnitude quake that occurred in the same area just one day earlier.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      