35 people were hospitalized following a house fire in Osaka, Japan

A fire erupted around noon on Saturday in a 14-story public housing complex in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, sending 35 residents to the hospital, including one in serious condition, News.Az informs via Xinhua.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the building and smoke quickly spread to the upper floors, national broadcaster NHK said.

Emergency services dispatched 38 fire trucks to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control approximately four hours later.

Residents evacuated to a nearby parking lot, and no one is believed to have been trapped in the building, according to the report.

Police and fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.