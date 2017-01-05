38 Daesh terrorists killed in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

74 Daesh targets were also destroyed during Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield.

At least 38 Daesh terrorists, including a so-called commander were killed in northern Syria in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, according to a Turkish General Staff statement early Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters backed by the Turkish army destroyed at least 74 Daesh targets using howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating Al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Wednesday marks the 135th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate terror threats along the Turkish border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

News.Az

