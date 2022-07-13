4 cities of Azerbaijan and Georgia twinned

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Memorandums of Understanding on twinning of the cities of Shamkir-Marneuli, Agstafa-Gardabani, Goygol-Bolnisi and Dashkasan-Dmanisi was signed within the framework of the visit of the governor of Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia Giorgi Dokhturishvili to our country," wrote Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Twitter, News.az reports.

According to him, this is an important contribution to the strengthening and development of our relations.

News.Az