4 coins below $0.50 expected to 15x before XRP crosses $5

Right now, XRP is sitting at about $2.53, and it’s been a wild ride after peaking at $3.50 earlier this year. With a market cap exceeding $150 billion and 60 billion tokens in circulation, many are still hoping for significant moves soon. That said, things are shaky for XRP, especially with SWIFT’s new blockchain stuff potentially shaking up its cross-border payment gig. Meanwhile, some under-the-radar coins are starting to gain momentum and might just outpace XRP significantly.We’re talking about four cryptos all trading below $0.50 that could easily 15x before XRP even sniffs $5. Let’s break them down: Little Pepe, Dogecoin, Ethena, and XPL.

Little Pepe: A Meme Coin Packing Serious Punch

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is turning heads as one of the hottest meme coins out there. It’s not all hype, though; this one has legitimate features backing it up. Running on a Layer-2 blockchain that works seamlessly with EVM, it delivers quick transactions without the hefty fees, making it a solid fit for the expanding world of memes and DeFi. The buzz is real: they’ve raised more than $27.4 million in presale funds, and over 44,000 people have already purchased tokens. What really stands out is the grassroots vibe, with a Telegram community of over 40,000 members and a massive $777,000 giveaway that has everyone talking and locked in on its growth potential. No taxes on trades, plus protections against sniper bots, and you’ve got a setup that’s ready to surge 750% in a hurry, paving the way for that 15x upside soon. As meme coins evolve, Little Pepe looks like it’s here to shake things up.

Dogecoin: Hype and Speculation Kicking Back In

Dogecoin (DOGE) might be the ultimate meme legend, but it’s far from done.The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ present price of one token is $0.18, the market cap is more than $27.5 billion, and the total supply is about 151.6 billion tokens. XRP might be taking most of the spotlight, but DOGE is still very much alive and kicking in the meme space and is thus capable of almost regularly reaching volume levels of over $2 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌billion.

Additionally, President Trump’s discussion about a $2,000 stimulus check sparked a surge in meme coins, driving DOGE up 6% and increasing trading volume by 180%. It’s all pointing to that “let’s take risks” mood coming back strong.With institutions eyeing it and traders jumping in, DOGE could deliver solid gains quickly, possibly even a 15x return before XRP breaks $5.

Ethena: DeFi Powerhouse Picking Up Steam

Ethena (ENA) is making a name for itself as a standout in DeFi this year. At $0.3391 with a $2.52 billion market cap, it’s been on a roll, especially in stablecoins and yield farming. The new tie-up between Ethena Labs and UR Global, bringing USDe into UR’s neobank, suggests that some serious real-life use cases are on the horizon. Their TVL is now over $14.8 billion, demonstrating the platform's increasing liquidity and popularity. The upcoming Shard Campaign Season 3 should crank up user involvement and pump demand for ENA even more. With its network growing and more people jumping on board, Ethena’s shaping up as a frontrunner to beat XRP to the punch.

XPL (Plasma): Challenging XRP in Stablecoin World

Keep an eye on XPL (Plasma), trading at $0.3043 with a market cap of around $575.69 million. It’s got solid on-chain activity and is stepping up as a real rival to XRP for stablecoin transfers. Plasma’s all about free transfers and EVM support, making it a go-to for building out stablecoin infrastructure. TVLs climbed past $6.4 billion, indicating that everyday users are increasingly adopting it for payments. Fresh listings on major platforms like Binance and OKX have put it on the map, attracting significant investors and whales. With that momentum, XPL could increase 15 times before XRP reaches $5, as it solidifies its role in stablecoins and DeFi.

Fresh Chances in the Crypto Game

While XRP deals with SWIFT’s competition and fights to reach $5, these four under-$0.50 gems , Little Pepe, Dogecoin, Ethena, and XPL, are lined up for potential 15x returns soon. They’re blending hype with real features, strong communities, and practical uses that could pay off big.

