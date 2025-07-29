4 dead in Midtown Manhattan office tower shooting, including NYPD officer - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic mass shooting rocked Midtown Manhattan Monday evening, leaving four people dead — including a New York Police Department officer — and several others injured. The attack unfolded during rush hour at a Park Avenue skyscraper that houses corporate offices for the National Football League (NFL).

Authorities identified the gunman as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura of Las Vegas. Tamura died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. According to police, he had a history of mental health issues, but the motive remains under investigation, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Documents recovered at the scene suggest Tamura harbored grievances against the NFL related to its handling of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head injuries, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Among the victims was NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, an immigrant from Bangladesh. Islam is survived by his wife, who is pregnant with their third child, and two young sons.

Another shooting victim remains in critical but stable condition. The NFL confirmed that one of its employees sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the attack, which has stunned the city and raised new concerns about workplace and public safety in high-profile corporate environments.

