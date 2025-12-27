4 militants killed in military operation in SW Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in the Panjgur district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, the military said on Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said the operation was launched on Friday following intelligence reports about militant presence.

Security forces engaged the suspected location, which led to a firefight that killed four militants, said the ISPR.

ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed militants, who had been involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The military added that clearance operations are underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

