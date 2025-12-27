Pakistani forces eliminate 5 terrorists in Balochistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Kohlu district of the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, the military announced.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, the operation was launched on Thursday after reports indicated the presence of terrorists linked to a foreign-funded banned group, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Security forces engaged the suspected location, resulting in an intense exchange of fire in which five militants were killed.

ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

The military added that clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants in the region.

The statement said the action is part of Pakistan's continued counterterrorism campaign aimed at eradicating terrorism from the country.

News.Az