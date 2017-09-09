4.0-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit southwestern Mugla province early Saturday, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Au

The quake struck Mugla's Milas district at 02.23 a.m. local time at a depth of 7 kilometers (4,4 miles), the authority said, Anadolu Agency reports.

No causalities reported so far.

News.Az

News.Az