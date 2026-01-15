4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts near Holtville, California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Holtville early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor was recorded at 1:54 am, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake’s epicenter was located about four miles west-southwest of Holtville and occurred at a depth of approximately 12 miles.

Seismologists initially reported the earthquake as a 4.6 magnitude event before later revising it downward to 4.4.

During the last week, there have been two quakes, greater than magnitude 2.5, centered nearby. The larger one was a 3.5 earthquake that was recorded in the same area prior to this quake. The other, of magnitude 2.7, was felt near Ocotillo on January 11.

