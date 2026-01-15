Yandex metrika counter

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts near Holtville, California

  • World
  • Share
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts near Holtville, California
Photo: Shutterstock

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Holtville early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor was recorded at 1:54 am, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake’s epicenter was located about four miles west-southwest of Holtville and occurred at a depth of approximately 12 miles.

Seismologists initially reported the earthquake as a 4.6 magnitude event before later revising it downward to 4.4.

During the last week, there have been two quakes, greater than magnitude 2.5, centered nearby. The larger one was a 3.5 earthquake that was recorded in the same area prior to this quake. The other, of magnitude 2.7, was felt near Ocotillo on January 11.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      