Air India to suspend flights on several international routes as jet fuel prices surge

According to the airline, services on key long-haul routes including Delhi–Chicago and Mumbai–New York will be affected. Flights on routes such as Delhi–Shanghai, Chennai–Singapore, Mumbai–Dhaka, and Delhi–Malé will be suspended for the month of August, News.Az reports, citing Scroll.

The airline also said it will reduce flight frequencies to destinations including San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, Paris, Copenhagen, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, and Bangkok during the same period.

Air India stated that the decision comes amid record-high aviation turbine fuel prices and disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions, which have significantly increased operating costs. Fuel accounts for around 40% of airline operating expenses.

The announcement follows warnings from Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet to the Indian government over rising fuel costs linked to the conflict in West Asia, with airlines previously cautioning that the sector was under severe financial strain.

Air India said it will still operate more than 1,200 international flights per month, including services to North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Mauritius.

The wider disruption has been linked to the conflict in West Asia, which has contributed to rising oil prices and constraints on regional airspace, forcing airlines to take longer routes.

Additional pressure has also come from regional airspace closures affecting Indian carriers, further increasing travel times and operational costs.

The airline is reported to have suffered significant financial losses since the crisis began, as higher fuel costs and operational disruptions continue to weigh on the global aviation sector.