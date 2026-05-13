Oman participates in 15th General Conference of ICESCO in Tatarstan

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The Sultanate of Oman has taken part in the 15th General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), held in Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, according to official participation from the Ministry of Education.

Oman’s delegation was led by Dr. Badr Hamoud Al Kharousi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, News.Az reports, citing Times of Oman.

The conference brought together representatives to discuss key agenda items, including a report by the Executive Council covering its activities between the 14th and 15th sessions, as well as the draft strategic plan and budget for 2026–2029.

In his remarks, the Omani representative reaffirmed the country’s position calling for strengthening security, stability, peace, and peaceful coexistence through dialogue and mutual understanding based on respect among nations.

He also stressed the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and adherence to international law in addressing challenges facing the Islamic world.

The Undersecretary highlighted Oman’s focus on developing its education system under Oman Vision 2040, emphasizing the preparation of skilled human capital, innovation, and alignment with the knowledge economy and digital transformation.

He further noted Oman’s commitment to preserving both tangible and intangible cultural and natural heritage, including recognition of Omani sites and elements on Islamic world heritage lists.

News.Az